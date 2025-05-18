Photos: Massive blaze engulfs log cabin, firefighters faced challenges

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Firefighters in Greene County work to battle a log cabin fire on May 17, 2025. (Greene County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters from multiple departments responded late Saturday to a large blaze that engulfed a timber-frame cabin and threatened a nearby residence and several vehicles.

What we know:

According to Greene County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the fully involved residential structure fire, which affected a heavy timber/log cabin home. The fire also posed an immediate risk to a second residence located just 10 feet away.

Units from Greene County Fire Rescue responded alongside Greene County EMS units. Mutual aid was provided by Walker Church Fire Rescue, Greensboro Fire Rescue, Greshamville Fire Rescue, and Putnam County Fire.

No injuries were reported.

Local perspective:

At the time of dispatch, the first-due engine was committed to another emergency, resulting in a delayed arrival and requiring the second-due engine to assume initial command. Crews also faced logistical difficulties due to the home’s remote location in a non-hydrated area, which necessitated a tanker shuttle operation to sustain the water supply.

Despite the challenges, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original structure using three attack lines, including a 2.5-inch handline. Officials reported no interruption in water flow, citing the tanker system’s efficiency.

What they're saying:

Greene County Fire Rescue praised the response effort in a statement, saying, "A huge thank you to all responding agencies for your teamwork, professionalism, tireless work, and dedication to training for challenging incidents like these."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.