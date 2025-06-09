Delta flight diverted to Jacksonville | What we know

The Brief Delta Flight 1576 from Atlanta to Orlando was unexpectedly diverted to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville. Delta emphasized passenger safety as the top priority and apologized for the inconvenience. The airline is working to accommodate passengers and ensure they reach their final destination.



A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Atlanta to Orlando was diverted Monday to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, the airline confirmed.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1576 had been en route to Orlando when the unexpected diversion occurred. The airline did not immediately disclose the reason for the diversion but emphasized that passenger safety remained the top priority.

What they're saying:

"We apologize to our customers for the experience," Delta spokesperson Savannah Huddleston said in a statement. "Safety comes before everything else at Delta and our teams will now focus on taking care of our customers and getting them to their destinations."

What we don't know:

No word on what caused the plane to be diverted.

What's next:

The airline said it is working to accommodate passengers and ensure they reach their final destination.