Four dead in apparent murder-suicide near Coastal Georgia

The Brief Four people, including the suspected perpetrator, are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Tattnall County. The victims include two Hispanic men and two Hispanic women, with the incident occurring on Baxter Durrence Road near Glennville. The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with no active threat to the community reported.



Four people, including the suspected perpetrator, are dead in what investigators are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Tattnall County, according to local authorities.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Baxter Durrence Road just outside the city limits of Glennville, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. The victims include two Hispanic men and two Hispanic women.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is expected to release an official statement as more details become available.

What they're saying:

"There is no active threat to the community," the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Please keep the families involved in your thoughts during this difficult time."

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.