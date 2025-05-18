71-year-old man killed in downtown Atlanta hit-and-run

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash which claimed the life of a 71-year-old man at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW in downtown Atlanta on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 71-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Atlanta's hotel district. The incident occurred at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW; the driver fled the scene in a black sedan. The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.



A 71-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Atlanta, according to police.

It happened in the city’s busy hotel district.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:44 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW. Upon arrival, they found the man unresponsive in the crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a black sedan. The driver did not stop and fled the scene immediately.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released.