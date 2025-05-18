Expand / Collapse search

Early morning shooting in Atlanta leaves man hospitalized

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 18, 2025 8:04pm EDT
SW Atlanta
Atlanta police investigate a shooting at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning at the 33ninety apartments in southwest Atlanta.
    • The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when first responders arrived and was transported to a hospital.
    • The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Atlanta police.

ATLANTA - A man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

According to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:49 a.m. on Sunday at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

