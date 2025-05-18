Early morning shooting in Atlanta leaves man hospitalized

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning at the 33ninety apartments in southwest Atlanta. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when first responders arrived and was transported to a hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Atlanta police.



A man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

According to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:49 a.m. on Sunday at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.