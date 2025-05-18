Early morning shooting in Atlanta leaves man hospitalized
Atlanta police investigate a shooting at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
What we know:
According to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:49 a.m. on Sunday at the 33ninety apartments located in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW near Village Park Lane SW.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.