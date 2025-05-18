Buford man dies after brief encounter with Lumpkin County deputies

The Brief Jacob Karl Wilkerson, 36, died after a brief encounter with Lumpkin County deputies following a pursuit from a grocery store parking lot. The cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by an autopsy; no foul play is suspected according to body camera footage. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to investigate, as there was no direct interaction between Wilkerson and law enforcement leading to the death.



A Buford man died Friday morning after a brief encounter with deputies in Lumpkin County that began with a call about a suspicious person in a grocery store parking lot.

What we know:

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2 a.m. on May 16 to a report of a suspicious individual in the parking lot of Publix. When a deputy arrived, the man drove off erratically toward the north end of the county.

Deputies identified the driver as Jacob Karl Wilkerson, 36, and were able to take him into custody shortly after the pursuit began.

Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, and Wilkerson was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified, but the agency declined to investigate after determining there was no direct interaction between Wilkerson and law enforcement that led to the death.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the cause of death remains unknown and will be determined by the county coroner following an autopsy.

What's next:

Body camera footage was reviewed, and the sheriff’s office stated that no foul play is suspected. The District Attorney's Office has been notified and will review the autopsy results once available.