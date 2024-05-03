Gun, laptop and more stolen from vehicles in west Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are looking for the person who stole a gun, camera, laptop and wallet from vehicles located in the 3200 block of Spreading Oak Drive DW near Lynhurst Drive SW in west Atlanta on April 25.

The victims told police that the theft happened between 1 and 3 p.m. The thief was reportedly driving a white Kia Stinger with an ALM front tag and a drive out rear tag.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the case to come forward anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants do not need to disclose their name or any identifying information to qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.