Flight attendants to rally in Atlanta over pay, benefits

Hundreds of flight attendants are expected to gather at a conference on Monday to rally for better pay and benefits.

The rally, part of the 51st annual Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA) Board of Directors convention, will take place in front of the Hilton Atlanta on Courtland Street on Monday afternoon.

The union says they will call out Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for "profiting off of wage inequality."

The demonstration comes shortly after flight attendants with Delta's subsidiary Endeavor Air sent a letter to CEO Ed Bastian asking the carrier to end its tier system and demanding pay and benefits equal to the company's other flight attendants.

Delta flight attendants are also campaigning to join the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. Delta is the only U.S.-based mainline carrier where flight attendants don’t have a union.