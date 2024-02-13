Flight attendants to join day of protests at Atlanta airport for better pay

Flight attendants are heading to the picket line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday as part of a nationwide protest for better working conditions.

Thousands of flight attendants are expected to show up for what's being called the Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says the rally will be the largest collective action in the history of their organization.

The effort comes as more than two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants are in the midst of contract negotiations with the airlines, including those with American, Alaska, United, Southwest, and Frontier Airlines.

Flight attendants are demanding better pay, retirement security, and schedule flexibility.

In recent years, pilots have also pushed for better contracts. In 2023, Delta Air Lines reached a deal with its pilot union that gave the employees 34% raises over a four-year contract.

Despite the pickets, flight schedules are not expected to be impacted, and the action is highly unlikely to lead to walkouts anytime soon.

The picketing will begin at the Atlanta airport around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

So far, Airlines for America, which represents the major U.S. air carriers, has not responded to FOX 5's requests to comment on the rally.