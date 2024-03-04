AK-47 among valuable items stolen from Midtown construction workers

Atlanta police want to find the thieves responsible for breaking into the cars of construction workers at a work site in West Midtown off of Northside Drive and Ethel Street.

Among the personal items stolen was an AK-47 owned by one of those workers.

Witnesses say a group of about five people were behind the break-ins and took off in a blue BMW around 8 a.m.

"I get down here, my window is busted, my carpenter's window is busted and eight more windows got busted out in this level of the parking deck," Construction Superintendent James Cox said.

One man who asked to remain anonymous said the thieves took guns from his car.

"Next thing you know, my window is on the ground. My whole window. They got my AK, they got my 9, they got my suppressor, all that," the man said.

"A few people got their guns stolen out their cars right here because we're not allowed to carry them with us into job sites," he added.

"Everything that they took is like hand guns or tools. You know, something that's really valuable, but you can carry in your hands," Cox explained.

Cox said this is the third incident they've had at this location since October.

"A lot of commercial job sites will not allow you to have the pistol with you, so make sure you contact the places before to make sure you can have a gun. If you can't, don't bring it because that's what these guys are looking for," Cox said.

Atlanta police said the investigation is ongoing.