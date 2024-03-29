Best Places to Live in America rankings released, how did Georgia do?

article

Are you Georgia dreamin' of the perfect place to hang your hat? Or maybe you're already a Georgia peach, eager to see how your stomping grounds stack up against the rest of the nation? Well, Niche just dropped its annual Best Places to Live in America report, and the results are hotter than a Georgia summer!

For a whole decade, Niche has been crunching numbers and dishing out the deets on the finest places to call home. And guess what? Georgia's once again hogging the limelight with some top-notch scores across the board!

Best Places to Live in America

Let's kick off this Georgia love fest with Alpharetta, home to 65,884 folks who are living their best lives. This gem snagged the No. 25 spot on the Best Places to Live in America list. With sky-high grades (we're talking A+!) in public schools, health & fitness, and family-friendliness, Alpharetta's the place to be. And don't even get us started on its Zip Code (30005), landing a sweet No. 3 on the Best Zip Codes list! Oh, and did we mention it's a cozy No. 16 on the Best Suburbs to Live in America list?

Best Cities to Live in America

Sandy Springs, with its urban/suburban flair, is making waves at a solid No. 14 on the Best Cities to Live in America list. With a whopping 107,221 residents, this bustling city offers up a smorgasbord of restaurants and parks that'll make your head spin. And guess what? Most folks here own their own slice of paradise! Plus, it's a sweet No. 9 on the Best Cities to Retire in America list and a cozy No. 16 on the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America.

Best Counties to Live in America

Forsyth County is strutting its stuff at a cool No. 7 on the Best Counties to Live in America list. With homeownership on the rise and a buffet of eateries, coffee joints, and green spaces, it's no wonder families are flocking here like seagulls to a picnic. Plus, with an A+ for jobs and top-notch schools, Forsyth's the place to be for the conservative crowd. And let's not forget its No. 3 spot for Best Counties for Families in America and a solid No. 16 on the Best Counties to Buy a House in America list. Talk about a triple threat!

Oconee County snagged the coveted No. 1 spot for Best Public Schools in America. With a curriculum that's second to none and neighborhoods that feel like home sweet home, Oconee's where it's at. It's also a solid No. 4 for Best Counties for Families in America and a cozy No. 5 for Best Counties to Buy a House in America.

But let's not forget about the real estate goldmine that is Monroe County! With a population of 28,287 and a slew of young professionals calling it home, Monroe's got that small-town charm with big-time opportunities. Plus, with top-rated schools and a median home value ($204,100) that won't break the bank, Monroe's a real winner!

Best Zip Codes to Live in America

And let's not leave out the zip codes! Alpharetta's 30005, along with 30363 (hello, Atlantic Station!) and 30096 (hey there, Duluth!), are strutting their stuff on the Best Zip Codes in America list. From thriving nightlife to top-notch schools, these zip codes have it all!

And while we're at it, let's give a shoutout to Duluth for snagging the No. 1 spot on the Most Diverse Place to Live list! With a melting pot of cultures (39% white, 25% Black, 23% Hispanic and 19% Asian) and a friendly vibe that'll warm your heart, Duluth's the place to be.

How did Atlanta do?

When it comes to the bustling metropolis of Atlanta, home to a whopping 494,838 souls, it's strutting its stuff on the national stage, but maybe not in all the ways you'd expect. While it may have snagged a respectable No. 17 spot on the Best Cities for Young Professionals in America list, Atlanta's got a bit of a mixed bag of accolades.

The city's nightlife scene is buzzing, outdoor activities are aplenty, and the fitness culture is thriving. And let's not forget about the melting pot of diversity that gives Atlanta its vibrant soul. However, Atlanta's got some areas where it's struggling to keep up.

Crime and safety? Yeah, not Atlanta's shining moment. And don't even get us started on the housing market. And as for the cost of living? Well, let's just say it's not exactly a bargain hunters' paradise.

It's not all doom and gloom! Atlanta's got some solid B grades in the job and public school departments. Plus, with a liberal-leaning population that's as diverse as the city itself, Atlanta's still got that Southern charm with a progressive twist. So, while it may not be perfect, Atlanta's still holding its own in the grand scheme of things.

OTHER GEORGIA-RELATED STORIES

Other cities in Georgia

Let's dive into some of the other cities in Georgia:

Augusta landed at No. 33 for the lowest cost of living. It's a budget-friendly haven! And if retirement's your vibe, Augusta just made it into the top 100. When it comes to diversity, it's still got some room to grow, clocking in at No. 128. As for outdoor adventures, well, let's just say Augusta's more about cozy indoor hangouts.

Next on our tour is Columbus! Ranked at No. 48 for the lowest cost of living, Columbus is a wallet-friendly gem. And with a diversity score of No. 68, it's a melting pot of cultures. Retirement-wise, it's holding steady at No. 121. But if you're dreaming of a family-friendly haven, you might want to keep on cruising.

Lastly, let's explore Savannah, the epitome of Southern charm. Looks like quite a few retirees are choosing South Georgia. Savannah is ranked No. 54 on the retirement list. It's also drawing its fair share of young professionals, coming in at No. 77. It didn't make the top 100 for diversity, but it's not far behind at No. 108.

The best of the best

If you're itching to uncover the crème de la crème of American living, look no further than Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia. Nestled close to the bustling heart of Washington, D.C., this gem offers a perfect blend of affordability, housing options, diversity, job opportunities, and a breezy commute.

The crown for the best city to call home in 2024 goes to Naperville, Illinois, just a stone's throw away from the Windy City. With a top-notch ranking as the No. 1 city for raising a family and boasting the best public schools in the nation, Naperville is a beacon of suburban bliss. Plus, it's snagged the No. 3 spot for the Best Cities to Buy a House. And let's not forget about Carmel, Indiana, the reigning champ of the suburbs, nestled comfortably north of Indianapolis.

Lowest cost of living

Now, for those bargain hunters among us, seeking out cities with the lowest cost of living, look no further than South Bend, Indiana, reigning supreme at No. 1 on that coveted list. Followed closely by Brownsville, Texas; Evansville, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Dayton, Ohio, these cities offer a budget-friendly lifestyle. So, whether you're dreaming of suburban serenity, urban excitement, or a wallet-friendly haven, there's a perfect place for everyone to call home.



