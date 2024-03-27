Rent vs. Buy: Shocking disparities revealed in 50 major metro areas

article

Housing affordability has reached its lowest point in decades due to a surge in home prices and mortgage rates.

It is now cheaper to rent in all 50 of the largest metro areas in America than it is to buy a starter home.

The newest report from Realtor.com examined the 50 top metro areas and compared the median monthly payment for a starter home with the cost to rent an apartment.

The report found that Atlanta was in the middle of the list. The average monthly payment for a starter home in Atlanta is $2,453, while the average monthly cost to rent an apartment is $1,613—a difference of $840 or 52.1%.

The top 10 metros with the largest rent vs. buy savings are:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas – $2,165 monthly rent savings (141.5% difference) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. – $2,422 (121.1%) Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. – $1,528 (99.0%) San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif. – $2,689 (95.5%) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. – $2,539 (89.7%) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. – $2,780 (86.7%) Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn. – $1,366 (86.0%) Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore. Wash. – $1,396 (84.4%) Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, Calif. – $1,514 (82.1%) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas – $1,103 (80.0%)

The metro areas with the smallest difference in average costs are:

Pittsburgh - $1,425 (1.3%) Memphis, Tenn. - $1,251 (2.2%) St. Louis, Mo. - $1,300 (7.7%) Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD - $1,783 (10.7%) Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. - $1,241 (14.0%)

Historically, monthly mortgage payments for a new home were roughly equal to monthly rental payments. But, the average monthly mortgage payment has increased more than 70% since the end of 2019.

According to new research from Zillow, individuals looking to buy a home in the United States now need an average income exceeding $106,000 ($115,430 in Atlanta), which is an 80% (94.2%) increase from January 2020.

Furthermore, the average monthly mortgage payment in Atlanta has skyrocketed by 112.7% to $2,364, assuming a 10% down payment.

Georgia is also faring better than some states when it comes to foreclosures.

A recent report by ATTOM revealed that despite an uptick in general foreclosure filings across the U.S., there has been a significant decline in completed foreclosures in Georgia. Instead, foreclosures fell by 52% in Georgia. You can read more about it here.



