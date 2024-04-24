Georgia beach named among the best in the US by Travel and Leisure

A Georgia beach has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the United States by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and California.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country, listing North Beach on Tybee Island, Georgia, among the best in the country.

The publication describes North Beach as a "costal haven that's perfect for a quick getaway."

"Reachable in about a half hour by car or shuttle from Savannah, North Beach is a peaceful, family-friendly spot frequented by locals. The stunning 360-degree views from the top of the historical Tybee Island Lighthouse are well worth the climb, especially during sunrise and sunset," Travel and Leisure wrote.

The publication also highlighted the North Beach Bar and Grill, which it described as "a casual restaurant with a tasty menu and a dog-friendly patio" that can be found between the beach and the lighthouse.

The other beaches on the list:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Ocean City, Maryland

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, California

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure does not reveal its methodology, but does say "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."