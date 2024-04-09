article

A new study is proving that Decatur is truly where it's greater.

Move Buddha, a technology company that specializes in researching the costs of moving, shared their data looking at the top cities in every state that people want to move to in 2024.

Decatur was the top pick in Georgia and ranked No. 5 in the entire country.

Move Buddha said Decatur was one of the cities they noticed as part of a trend of people looking for smaller urban areas. The city also got praise for its homes that are under the average U.S. home value of $343,000.

According to the company's data, for every person who is leaving Decatur, 2.39 are trying to move in.

The top spot in the nation went to The Villages in Florida, which the company said is "a racehorse outpacing every other city in the country for growth" as baby boomers think about retirement.

Following the Florida hotspot was Ashville, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

