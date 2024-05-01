article

One Georgia city has been named among the best places to live in the United States in a new ranking.

The website Liveability recently released its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024, and one Georgia city is close to topping its list for the Southeast.

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.

Liveability gave Roswell, Georgia a score of 837 - which trailed only Cary, North Carolina in the South.

Why Roswell was named one of the best places to live

The metro Atlanta suburb got high marks for its proximity to Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and all the charms of the Chattahoochee River.

The website pointed to the running trails of Vickery Creek Basin and cycling paths, playgrounds, parks and sports complexes,

"Everything you could possibly need is conveniently located within the bounds of this northern Fulton County city," the city's summary read.

Along with its natural beauty, Liveability also made note of the Computer Museum of America and Roswell's annual festivals.

Best places to live in the South

The North Carolina cities on the list are:

Cary, with a LivScore of 874

Raleigh, with a LivScore of 786

Asheville, with a LivScore of 773

Durham, with a LivScore of 746

Winston-Salem, with a LivScore of 714

Wilmington, with a LivScore of 707

The Tennessee cities on the list are:

Franklin, with a LivScore of 799

Murfreesboro, with a LivScore of 698

Knoxville, with a LivScore of 695

The Alabama city on the list is:

Hoover, with a LivScore of 766

The Kentucky city on the list is:

Lexington, with a LivScore of 725

The Florida cities on the list are:

Gainesville, with a LivScore of 698

Tampa with a LivScore of 697

Fort Lauderdale with a LivScore of 692

Livability did not rank the cities other than give them a LivScore, and it appears the highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875.