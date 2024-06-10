When it comes to getting away from it all, Atlanta is one of the best cities in the country to stay home and relax.

That's according to a new study by WalletHub, which examined more than 180 American cities to see their viability for a wallet-friendly staycation.

The study used 42 key metrics, including the number of hiking trails and tennis courts, the idealness of each city's summer weather, and the quality of nightlife options.

When the results were tabulated, Atlanta took 8th place in the country for a staycation.

Men enjoy the view as the sun sets at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The city ranked No. 1 for ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita.

It also ranked high for having a lot of parks and swimming pools.

Orlando in Florida took the top spot, followed by Honolulu, Hawaii, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

If you live in Pearl City, Hawaii, Irving, Texas, or Fremont, California, it's best to start thinking about getting away - those three ranked lowest of the 182 cities.

You can see the full list here.