Atlanta ranked 4th most fun city by WalletHub

A new list from the personal finance company WalletHub reveals that Las Vegas, Miami and Atlanta are among the best places to go for a good time.

Topping the list is Las Vegas. Two Florida cities, Orlando and Miami, round out the top 3.

Atlanta came in at number 4, followed by San Francisco.

THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA

Two other Georgia cities are also on the list. Augusta landed at No. 126 and Columbus is listed as 133.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average business hours of breweries.

Fun in Atlanta (1=Most Fun, 91=Avg.):

Overall rank for Atlanta: 4th

7th – Festivals per Capita

8th – Restaurants per Capita

32nd – Playgrounds per Capita

47th – Bar Accessibility

58th – Parkland Acres per Capita

11th – Fitness Centers per Capita

8th – Dance Clubs per Capita

20th – Number of Attractions

WalletHub also recently ranked Atlanta as 4th best city for singles and 5th best city for New Year's Eve festivities.

On a not so positive note, Atlanta was recently ranked 5th most vulnerable state for identity theft and fraud, according to WalletHub.

