July 4th holiday on the water: DNR reports busy weekend for wardens

Sunday was a slower day for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources after a busy holiday weekend.

The agency reported only three major incidents on Sunday.

Sunday's boating incidents

What we know:

Game wardens said they learned about a boat hitting a swimmer with its propeller on Sunday, but the incident actually happened Friday on West Point Lake. Wardens said a 25-year-old woman was swimming when a red pontoon boat ran over her near Pyne Road Park. When the boat went over her, its prop struck her in the face. The pontoon boat left the scene and other boaters took the woman to the hospital.

Wardens said three people were injured around 10 a.m. at Thompson Creek boat ramp on Lake Lanier when a boat landed on a gangway. The boat's driver was stuck on the cable, so he backed the boat up. Wardens said he put the boat in forward gear to slow down the reverse motion. The driver fell and pushed the throttle completely forward. That sent the boat over the cable and onto the gangway. The adult and two juveniles injured in the incident refused medical treatment.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, wardens responded to Lake Oconee over a swamped vessel. Wardens said they spoke with the operator and charged them for operating a vessel under the influence.

Child died after being saved

What we know:

The DNR said a 4-year-old girl died after she was trapped under an overturned pontoon boat on Lake Oconee on Saturday. The girl was rescued by a former lifeguard who dove under the boat. She was taken to a hospital but died late Sunday night or early Monday morning, the DNR said.

A busy weekend for wardens

By the numbers:

In total, the DNR reported three drownings, three deaths, 47 total BUIs, 21 boating incidents, and 23 injuries.

Lake Lanier was one of the busiest lakes for wardens with 13 BUIs, two incidents, and 10 injuries. Seven of those injuries happened when a boat exploded on the lake on Friday. All seven people were taken to the hospital with burns.

A boat exploded on Lake Nottely in Union County on Friday after a family filled up with gas. Seven people were injured. Some of the family members are out of the hospital, but the driver of the boat told FOX 5 that his oldest son may be in the hospital for six months.

Lake Allatoona had seven BUIs, two incidents and one injury.

West Point Lake had one drowning, one death, one injury, and one incident.

Lake Hartwell had one BUI, and one incident.