Deadline near for residents of condemned College Park apartment complex

The Brief The city of College Park is criticizing the owners of a condemned apartment complex ahead of a deadline for residents to move out. While the deadline to vacate the Chelsea Gardens Apartments was originally in April, protests eventually led it to be extended to June 1. The city is asking the management to "ensure that all aspects of relocation support are comprehensively provided and that future communications are characterized by transparency and accountability."



The deadline for residents of a condemned College Park apartment complex to move out has nearly arrived.

After months of extensions and protests, the final notice dealing with the closure of the Chelsea Gardens Apartments will happen on June 1.

The backstory:

Residents of the apartment complex off of Godby Road have complained that the property has been plagued by rodents and safety issues.

Since last October, the city has cited hundreds of public health and sanitation code violations at the complex.

In March, the complex’s new owner abruptly notified tenants that their leases had been canceled, giving them 60 days to leave. In April, the city condemned the property and initially gave residents just a few days to vacate.

After public backlash, the deadline was extended until June.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom has previously criticized how city officials have managed the situation at the complex.

"While I understand and share the concerns about the property’s condition, the way this situation has been handled has caused unnecessary chaos, fear, and instability for families who deserve better from us," Broom said earlier this month.

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Friday night, the city acknowledged the final notice of the apartments' closure, but criticized the conditions of the complex by its owners.

"Chelsea Gardens Management must accept full responsibility for the circumstances that have created this unhealthy and unsafe living environment," the statement read.

The city said they were grateful for the work of Sage Hands and other partners who have "stepped up" to help with relocation for the remaining residents.

"We strongly urge management to ensure that all aspects of relocation support are comprehensively provided and that future communications are characterized by transparency and accountability. It is time for management to step up and take ownership of this situation in a meaningful way," the statement read.

What's next:

Dozens of tenants still live at the complex and say their power and water have been cut out ahead of the deadline.

