A metro Atlanta city has taken the top spot as Travel and Leisure Magazine's best U.S. suburb to live in.

The magazine says it used feedback from expert realtors and livability rankings to select its 10 best suburbs in the country.

When the dust settled, Johns Creek, Georgia, was ranked No. 1.

Travel + Leisure pointed to Johns Creek's low crime rates, access to outdoor activities like the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, and excellent schools as reasons why it was a top choice for families.

According to data from Zillow, the median home value in the city is $704,470.

(City of Johns Creek)

This isn't the only big praise Johns Creek has gotten lately. Earlier this month, the city's Newtown Dream Dog Park was named by USA Today as the second-best dog park in the country.

Following its top placement was Cinco Ranch, Texas, Okemos, Michigan, and North Bethesda, Maryland.