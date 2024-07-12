Johns Creek dog park ranked 2nd best in U.S.; Atlanta 29th for dog parks
ATLANTA - Johns Creek’s Newtown Dream Dog Park has been recognized as one of the top dog parks in the country, securing the second spot on USA Today's list of 10 great places to take your furry friends.
Located on Old Alabama Road, this one-acre park features sprinklers, hoops, tunnels, a bridge, and more for dogs to enjoy.
It also has separate areas for large and small dogs, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for pets of all sizes.
The top spot on the list went to Fiesta Island in San Diego, California.
Here are the top ten dog parks according to USA Today:
- Fiesta Island - San Diego, California
- Newtown Dream Dog Park - Johns Creek, Georgia
- Minto-Brown Island Park - Salem, Oregon
- The Outback at Shelby Farms Park - Memphis, Tennessee
- Jackson Bark - Chicago, Illinois
- The Dog Park at James Island County Park - Charleston, South Carolina
- Beneful Dream Dog Park - Alabaster, Alabama
- Albany Dog Park - Albany, Oregon
- Tompkins Square Dog Run - New York City, New York
- Independence Dog Park - Independence, Oregon
In a related ranking, Atlanta has been placed at No. 29 on LawnStarter's 2024 list of Best Dog Park Cities.
This ranking was based on access to dog parks per 100,000 residents, the number of top-rated dog parks, and weather conditions.
The top five cities on this list are Boise City, Idaho; San Francisco, California; Portland, Oregon; Henderson, Nevada; and Tampa, Florida.
At the bottom of the list were Cleveland, Ohio; Garland, Texas; and Newark, New Jersey.