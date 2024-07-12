Johns Creek dog park ranked 2nd best in U.S.; Atlanta 29th for dog parks

article

Johns Creek’s Newtown Dream Dog Park has been recognized as one of the top dog parks in the country, securing the second spot on USA Today's list of 10 great places to take your furry friends.

Located on Old Alabama Road, this one-acre park features sprinklers, hoops, tunnels, a bridge, and more for dogs to enjoy.

It also has separate areas for large and small dogs, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for pets of all sizes.

The top spot on the list went to Fiesta Island in San Diego, California.

Here are the top ten dog parks according to USA Today:

Fiesta Island - San Diego, California Newtown Dream Dog Park - Johns Creek, Georgia Minto-Brown Island Park - Salem, Oregon The Outback at Shelby Farms Park - Memphis, Tennessee Jackson Bark - Chicago, Illinois The Dog Park at James Island County Park - Charleston, South Carolina Beneful Dream Dog Park - Alabaster, Alabama Albany Dog Park - Albany, Oregon Tompkins Square Dog Run - New York City, New York Independence Dog Park - Independence, Oregon

In a related ranking, Atlanta has been placed at No. 29 on LawnStarter's 2024 list of Best Dog Park Cities.

This ranking was based on access to dog parks per 100,000 residents, the number of top-rated dog parks, and weather conditions.

RELATED: Luxury dog park, Off Leash, opening 1st location in Alpharetta

The top five cities on this list are Boise City, Idaho; San Francisco, California; Portland, Oregon; Henderson, Nevada; and Tampa, Florida.

At the bottom of the list were Cleveland, Ohio; Garland, Texas; and Newark, New Jersey.