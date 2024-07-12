Luxury dog park, Off Leash, opening 1st location in Alpharetta

article

The first location of Off Leash will open on July 15 in Alpharetta.

The first-of-its-kind luxury doggie destination features a large outdoor and indoor dog park, a dog-friendly dining patio, and an indoor restaurant (for humans only) that includes a sprawling bar.

Off Leash knows that it's hard for humans to socialize with friends while still worrying about leaving their precious pups at home. Co-founder Wendy Newman has created a destination where the real VIPs are the dogs and their adoring people.

RELATED: Johns Creek dog park ranked 2nd best in U.S.; Atlanta 29th for dog parks

The restaurant will offer a full menu highlighting juicy burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, a selection of tacos and salads, and shareable options like house-made potato chips with pimento cheese and fried pickles. For breakfast, the menu will feature chicken biscuits, breakfast burritos, or fruit and yogurt bowls. The beverage menu features Dancing Goats coffee, handcrafted cocktails, and seasonal frozen lemonade.

Professionally trained "dogtenders" will be on hand in both the indoor and outdoor dog parks to ensure a safe and happy environment for running, pouncing, and sniffing. The large outdoor dog park welcomes dogs to play in the sunshine as humans mingle and socialize while relaxing in the park’s Adirondack chairs. Rainy weather isn’t a problem as Off Leash’s indoor dog park welcomes pups and their people for rainy day play in a clean and fun atmosphere.

Memberships will start at $42 for a monthly membership, $142 for a founding membership, and $365 for a yearly membership. Single-day passes are $12.

Off Leash is located at 142 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. The hours are Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.–9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.–10 p.m.