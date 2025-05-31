7 arrested in Paulding County underage vaping sting, deputies say

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and agents with the Northwest Drug Task Force have made multiple arrests as part of an investigation into the sale of vapes to minors in the county.

Officials say "Operation Clean Air" was conducted over two months and has led to seven arrests so far.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the operation involved "youthful informants" who tried to purchase vape supplies from retailers.

The informants have gone to stores and service stations across the country.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of those arrested or the stores connected with the arrests. It is not clear what charges they may be facing.

What they're saying:

"The objective is to hold accountable the illegal dealers of such supplies to our children," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We are committed to keeping our community safe and arresting those who get in the way of that."