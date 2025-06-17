LaGrange Police revive 2008 cold case, appeal for public assistance

article

The Brief LaGrange Police are reopening the investigation into the 2008 homicide of Matthew Piper, seeking public assistance for new information. Despite extensive investigation, the case remains unsolved with no arrests made; detectives are reviewing the case for new leads. The public is encouraged to provide any information, with tips accepted via phone, text, mobile app, or online portal.



Investigators in LaGrange are renewing efforts to solve a 2008 homicide and are asking the public to come forward with any information that might help bring closure to the victim’s family.

The backstory:

Matthew Piper was killed on Dec. 27, 2008, near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Banks Street. Despite extensive investigation over the years, no arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.

What we know:

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is now actively reviewing the case in hopes of uncovering new leads.

They are hoping a new video will lead to new tips.

What they're saying:

"Even seemingly minor details may prove crucial in achieving justice and providing closure to the family and loved ones of the victim," the department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have seen or heard anything unusual, to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Randazzo at 706-883-2620. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Tip411 by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411, through the mobile app, or the department’s online portal.