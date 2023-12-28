Top Atlanta entertainment headlines | 2023 Year in Review

article

In 2023, Atlanta's entertainment scene unfolded with a mix of legal dramas, triumphant moments, and industry shifts. Rapper Young Thug faced a lengthy trial, indicted for conspiracy and leading a gang, all while releasing new music from behind bars. Hollywood strikes and streaming cutbacks impacted Georgia's film production, delaying popular shows like "Cobra Kai" and "Stranger Things." On a positive note, new studios flourished thanks to tax credits. The music industry mourned the loss of Claybourne Evans Jr., while Atlanta celebrated 50 years of hip hop. Noteworthy events included Elton John's home sale, Halle Bailey's success in "Little Mermaid," and the Chrisleys' continued headlines amidst legal troubles. From reality TV arrests to Rick Ross's resilient car show, Atlanta's diverse entertainment landscape faced challenges and triumphs in 2023.

YOUNG THUG GOES TO TRIAL

After a lengthy 10-month jury selection process, rapper Young Thug, also known as Jeffery Williams, finally faced trial in November. The Grammy winner, indicted last year for conspiring to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, is also dealing with charges related to gang activity, drugs, and gun crimes. Prosecutors allege that Young Thug led the gang known as Young Slime Life. Despite being behind bars, Young Thug continued his artistic pursuits, releasing the track "Business is Business" on June 23, and even contributed to a Christmas toy giveaway.

JAMIE FOXX'S MYSTERY ILLNESS

Jamie Foxx encountered a health setback while filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" in Atlanta. Though the details of his mysterious illness remain undisclosed, Foxx shared that it temporarily left him unable to walk.

GEORGIA FILM PRODUCTION AND HOLLYWOOD STRIKES

In 2023, Georgia's film industry faced challenges due to major strikes by writers and actors, leading to significant production delays. Additionally, streaming services scaled back spending, affecting shows like Netflix's "Cobra Kai" and "Stranger Things," which were postponed to 2024.

On a positive note, the state's generous TV and film tax credit spurred the opening of several new studios in 2023, including Athena Studios in Athens, Assembly Studios in Doraville, BlueStar Studios in Forest Park, and Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta.

DEATH OF CLAYBOURNE EVANS JR.

The music industry mourned the loss of Claybourne Evans Jr., CEO of Rubicon Brand Management and vice president of Grand Hustle Records, who passed away on March 23. Evans, a revered figure, represented stars like T.I., Travis Scott, Lil Duval, JaySki, and Erica Duchess.

50 YEARS OF HIP HOP CELEBRATED

Atlanta commemorated 50 years of hip hop in 2023, recognizing its significant impact since the 1990s. Numerous events, concerts, and ceremonies celebrated its rich history.

ELTON JOHN SELLS HOME

Legendary musician Elton John bid farewell to his Atlanta home in Buckhead, sold in October for $7.25 million. John, a frequent visitor to Atlanta, spent considerable time at Lenox Mall and Tower Records. The luxurious 13,332-square-foot condo comprised six units, fetching more than the asking price.

HALLE BAILEY DAZZLES

Atlanta native Halle Bailey dazzled audiences in the 2023 live-action remake of "Little Mermaid." Formerly one-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, she also released a solo single, "Angel," and currently stars in a remake of "The Color Purple."

THE CHRISLEYS GO TO JAIL

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, sentenced to 19 years in prison in November 2022 for fraud and tax evasion, reported to jail in January 2023 and remained in the spotlight throughout 2023. Their daughter Savannah defended them on her podcast, providing updates on their prison life. Recently, Todd Chrisley complained about prison conditions.

LOVE & HIP HOP STARS ARRESTED

In August, three "Love & Hip Hop" reality TV stars were arrested at a Buckhead nightclub. Erica Mena, Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag), and Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson) faced charges after a physical altercation with a guard at Lucca Lounge.

RICK ROSS HOSTS CAR SHOW

Rapper and producer Rick Ross defied initial opposition to host his 2nd annual car show in Fayetteville in 2023. Despite a permit denial, the event proceeded smoothly, earning praise from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

KIM AND KROY'S ONGOING DRAMA

The marriage and divorce saga of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann unfolded after 11 years. Financial troubles, including unpaid taxes and foreclosure threats, added to their challenges. Despite this, they reportedly pooled resources to ensure their kids had Christmas gifts in 2023, according to TMZ.

TARA CINEMA COMES BACK TO LIFE

Tara Cinema, closed abruptly by Regal Cinema in November 2022, saw a revival in the spring under Plaza Theater owner Christopher Escobar and a group. Open since 1969, Tara Cinema has been a longstanding venue for indie and foreign films.

MUSIC MIDTOWN RETURNS

Music Midtown made a comeback in 2023 with a diverse lineup featuring Pink, Billie Eilish, Pitbull, and Guns 'n Roses, captivating audiences with over 40 artists throughout the weekend.

ONE MUSICFEST EXPANDS

ONE Musicfest, celebrating R&B and hip-hop, relocated to Piedmont Park, showcasing performances by Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Keyshia Cole, Key Glock, and Kendrick Lamar.

BIG NAMES PERFORM

Several notable concerts in 2023 featured sold-out shows by Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Loggins, Drake, Queen + Adam Lambert, and the Eagles at various venues.

VIN DIESEL ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel faced serious allegations from his former assistant, Astra Johnson, accusing him of sexual battery in 2010 at a hotel in Buckhead. Johnson claims Diesel pulled her into bed while naked and forced her to touch him. She alleges termination to cover up the incident.