Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson hold dueling concerts in Atlanta

It was a battle of the concerts Friday night in downtown Atlanta.

"We love Taylor Swift," said Ellie Kuty.

"Janet, I love you," one man said.

Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson performed in different venues next door to each other. Both shows made sure it was anything but a "silent night" downtown.

"As soon as she was doing an Eras tour," said Kathrine Madison. "We immediately had to try and get tickets."

Swift performed for a sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with roughly 60,000 Swifties in attendance for night one of three for her Eras tour in Atlanta.

"Today was a Fairytale" for some fans as their "Wildest Dream" of seeing Swift in person came true.

"I've been wanting to go here since I was like six years old, so I'm very, very excited," Kuty said.

"She is honestly not just like an amazing singer, but she's just such an amazing performer and likes seeing what she can do with her music and her sets is just absolutely incredible," Madison said.

Swifties used the night to dress to impress as they took in their favorite artist.

"Taylor Swift stands out and is confident and beautiful in everything she wears, and I was like, I have to have something to match the energy," Madison said.

If Swift was not enough, Jackson performed a stone's throw away at State Farm Arena. It was not originally planned like this, but her second show was moved from Thursday, so the Hawks could continue their playoff run.

"I decided to come super, super early because I figured we were sharing the parking lot with the Swifties," Michelle Smith said.

"It's been a while since I’ve seen my girl, but she still has it," said Tasha Brown.

The Jackson concert brought people from near and far, one man flew in from South Africa.

"I know all the dance moves, her songs, the music videos, and she's just inspired me a lot professionally, personally," he said. "So, I just had to come out and see her."

An estimated 180,000 people are expected to see Swift for her three sold-out shows here in Atlanta.