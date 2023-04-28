Fans are getting ready to shake it off and come together again in Downtown Atlanta, while everyone who doesn't have a ticket is just bracing for all the traffic.

Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift will both hit the stage at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium respectively - which means that thousands of Swifties and members of the Rhythm Nation are expected to descend on Downtown.

Taylor Swift's fans already came out early Thursday, waiting hours in line before a mobile merch shop opened to get shirts, albums, and more.

Officials estimate around 180,000 fans of the "Lavender Haze" singer are expected to attend all three of her sold-out shows over the weekend. It's the first time anyone has sold out three consecutive nights at the stadium.

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

Meanwhile, Jackson is preparing for her second show in Atlanta as part of her "Together Again" tour.

The legendary pop star was scheduled to play Thursday night at State Farm Arena, but the Hawks taking their playoff battle with the Celtics to Game 6 forced a change of plans.

All those people have Downtown Atlanta restaurants feeling the excitement. Many have already made preparations for the fans - hosting pop-ups and pre-concert tailgates.

Many hotels are also prepared for one of their busiest weekends since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Smith, an economist at Emory University, says everyone - from hotels to rideshare drivers - will reap the rewards of the two pop stars coming to town.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for Janet Jackson's concert. The official start will be at 7:45 p.m., according to arena officials. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for eager Swifties.

"The hotels have already increased their prices and people are already coming to town," Smith said. "Those prices are going to be very high."

If you're heading to the shows, officials are urging you to take public transportation as all the parking lots in the area are sold out.

MARTA says it will be running extra trains to handle the influx of people. The transit organization will also be deploying Load and Go teams at rail stations to help load and unload trains quickly.

MARTA officials suggest riders download the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app and pay with their phone to avoid lines at machines at stations. Click here to download the app.

If you're not planning to go to the concerts, officials say you should try to stay away from the area or expect major traffic delays

The Georgia Department of Transportation says that if you can, you should try to telework for at least part of Friday so that you're not stuck in the crowds.

"STAY STAY STAY home by teleworking tomorrow so you don't see RED while sitting in traffic," GDOT joked on Twitter. "Stay in CONTROL by planning ahead and seek alternative routes."