Former assistant accuses ‘Fast and Furious’ star Vin Diesel of sexual assault at Buckhead hotel

article

Explosive details are emerging about a sexual battery lawsuit filed against Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, renowned for his role as Dominic Toretto in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. The legal action comes from Astra Jonasson, a former assistant who worked with Diesel in 2010.

Jonasson filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, alleging that Diesel subjected her to sexual assault in the Empire Suite of the St. Regis in Buckhead. According to the complaint, Jonasson, with prior experience working for production companies and "ultra-high-net-worth actors," joined One Race in September 2010 as Diesel's assistant.

While on the set of "Fast Five" in Atlanta, Jonasson claims she was tasked with organizing events and catering to Diesel's demands, including providing cover during parties to prevent unwanted attention from the actor's girlfriend. The lawsuit alleges that the troubling incident occurred when Diesel's security called her to assist him in leaving his room at the St. Regis hotel.

Upon informing Diesel, Jonasson claims he pulled her onto his bed in a naked state. The lawsuit alleges that Jonasson resisted and fought to escape, but Diesel groped her, forcibly kissed her, and attempted to remove her underwear. The complaint further details Diesel allegedly forcing Jonasson to touch his erect penis and engaging in masturbation.

Days prior to the alleged assault, the lawsuit asserts that an unnamed One Race supervisor made sexual advances towards Jonasson, instructing her to come to his hotel room. Jonasson promptly left, and this supervisor is not included in the lawsuit.

Following the alleged assault, Jonasson received a call from Diesel's sister, Samantha Vincent, terminating her employment. The lawsuit contends that Jonasson's termination was a consequence of her resistance to Diesel's assault, with the intention of protecting the actor and covering up the incident.

Lawyer Kutlay, representing Jonasson, emphasized the importance of protecting survivors of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. The lawsuit includes claims of creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision, and wrongful termination against Diesel and his company.

Jonasson, who continued working in the film and television industry, decided to speak out after being inspired by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. In response, Diesel has "categorically" denied the allegations, with his lawyer stating that there is clear evidence refuting the "outlandish allegations."

The "Fast and Furious" franchise, featuring Diesel as its iconic lead, has been a global box office success, with the recent installment, "Fast X," grossing over $67.5 million in ticket sales.

FOX 5 News generally refrains from identifying alleged victims of sexual assault, but Jonasson has chosen to come forward publicly.