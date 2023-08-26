3 reality TV stars arrested overnight in metro Atlanta

article

Three reality stars were arrested in metro Atlanta late Friday night, according to Fulton County jail records.

35-year-old Erica Mena, 35-year-old Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag) and 37-year-old Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson) were booked into the Fulton County Jail. Kareem Cadet was also arrested.

Mena and Richardson are known for their appearances on the hit show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

Shaw appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and was involved in a brawl with a castmate in 2017.

Kareem Cadet appears to be a fashion designer, according to his social media accounts.

All four have been charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officers. Mena and Shaw were also charged with simple battery and Mena was charged with simple battery against a police officer. Cadet was also charged with simple assault.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for details of their arrests.



