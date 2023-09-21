Elton John's Atlanta home on the market for almost $5M

article

If you are looking for a new home, have a cool $5 million in your bank account, and want to live like Elton John, you could be the proud owner of the legendary singer's Atlanta home.

The 36th-floor 13,332-square-foot high-rise residence, comprised of 6 units near Peachtree Road and West Wesley Road, features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 3 partial bathrooms. According to Sotheby's International Realty, the "palatial" two-story "sky residence" has fantastic views of the Atlanta and Buckhead skyline, a fitness studio, a spa/massage room, three spacious guest suites, a wood-paneled office, a two-story grand salon, 9 parking spaces, 6 private storage units, and 5 wine storage units.

The realty company says the two-story dining room is "fit for royalty" and the spacious living room can accommodate dual seating areas and a grand piano.

And if you have as many clothes and/or shoes like the fashion icon, the primary closet and shoe shelves are truly impressive and will accommodate a very large wardrobe.

The building was built in 1987 and Elton John purchased the original condo in 1991, according to Buckhead.com. He purchased the other 5 units over time. John would become an Atlanta Braves fan and he frequented several businesses in the Buckhead area, including Tower Records, Umi Sushi, and Buckhead Diner, which has since closed.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ PHOTO COURTESY OF SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

John says his touring career is over and he now spends the majority of time with his husband, David Furnish, and their children in London.





