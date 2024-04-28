Sundance Film Festival may be Atlanta-bound

article

It's an exciting day for cinephiles in the city of Atlanta.

Christopher Escobar, the executive director of the Atlanta Film Society, confirmed that Atlanta is planning to bid on becoming the official host of the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027.

"Yes, I can confirm that," he told FOX 5 Atlanta. "We’re in the preliminary step of Sundance’s RFI process before we know if Atlanta is chosen to go on to the RFP process."

Where is the Sundance Film Festival held?

Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the country, known for being an inclusive space to showcase raw, original works and break out stars and creative geniuses. It takes place every January in Park City, Utah and has been the pinnacle for independent filmmakers since its inception in 1985.

The RFI, or request for information process, has already begun. It closes on May 1. The Request for Proposal (RFP) runs from May 7 until June 21. Despite opening itself to consider other locations for its festival, this bidding process does not necessarily mean Sundance is leaving Utah. In fact, Park City has until October 2024 to try and get its contract extended.

The next Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City, per usual, from January 23 to February 2, 2025.

FOX 5 will bring you the latest on the developments in Atlanta's bid.