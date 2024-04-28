Clayton County suspect wanted in grandma's brutal murder caught in North Carolina

article

A man accused of brutally murdering his grandmother in Clayton County last week was caught across state lines shortly after being added to the sheriff's Top Ten Most Wanted List.

On Thursday, April 25, Clayton County officials discovered an elderly woman lying dead on the living room floor of a home on Clearview Circle in Riverdale. She appeared to have blunt force trauma to her face, neck and body.

Investigators were quickly able to pinpoint the woman's grandson, Takeem Rshaad Moore, as her suspected murderer. He was placed on Clayton County's Top Ten Most Wanted List, activating the Fugitive Squad to track him down.

Moore was arrested in Bencome County, North Carolina. He'll be extradited back to Georgia to face family violence charges of malice murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault.