3 Georgia Red Lobster locations among dozens closing across the country

The seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster has abruptly closed at least 48 of its restaurants across the country, according to CNN.

The closures include three locations in Georgia:

1050 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

1956 W. Broad Street, Athens

2105 Veterans Blvd., Dublin

Restaurants were also closed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The other 20 locations in Georgia appear to still be open at this time.

The chain operates more than 700 locations, according to its website. It is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

TAGeX Brands is conducting an online auction of restaurant inventory, including kitchen equipment, furniture, tables, and chairs. The auction begins Monday and continues through Thursday.

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968. He aimed to provide delicious, high-quality, affordable seafood to everyone.

Many diners have enjoyed their all-you-can-eat shrimp promotions, which began in 2004, and their Cheddar Bay Biscuits, created in 1992, are so popular that you can find the mix at your local grocery store.

However, last year's endless shrimp menu deal reportedly led to an $11 million loss for the seafood chain.

The restaurant also lost billions in sales during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns.

Other factors that have contributed to the chain's decline reportedly include corporate mismanagement and the popularity of fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Atlanta's own Chick-fil-A.



