5 arrested in Gwinnett County in connection to stolen vehicle, gun and drugs

Gwinnett County Police Department officers have successfully apprehended five individuals connected to a stolen vehicle, a stolen firearm, and possession of narcotics in Duluth. The arrests took place on April 4 after the police, assisted by their Aviation Unit, located the stolen vehicle at a parking lot at 1625 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

Upon detaining the five suspects, an investigation revealed that the group had traveled from Chicago, visiting multiple states before their arrival in metro Atlanta. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a stolen firearm and various narcotics.

The suspects face multiple charges. Aniyah Falon Barber, a 23-year-old from Chicago, is charged with two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Laroy Allen-Burse, 33, from Atlanta, faces charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Marquise T Ellison, 27, also from Chicago, has been charged similarly. Lamont William Hall Jr., 32, from Chicago, who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants from another jurisdiction, faces additional charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lastly, Dominique Bell, 37, from Indiana, was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All suspects were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without incident. The police have shared information about this case with other agencies, which may lead to further criminal charges from other jurisdictions.