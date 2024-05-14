Fallen Henry County officer to be honored at US Capitol

article

A Henry County police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Police say 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai was shot while he was responding to a domestic dispute call on Nov. 8, 2021. He died days later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

After a four-day manhunt, police say Desai's killer, identified as 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, killed himself after he was found by law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Georgia Rep. Mike Collins will honor Desai at a prayer vigil and flag laying ceremony as part of National Police Week.

"Our nation's law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day in service to our communities," Collins said in a statement. "It is my honor to lay a flag in memory of an American hero, Officer Paramhans Desai, who made the ultimate sacrifice."

The flags will remain on the House Triangle throughout the week.

Who was Officer Paramhans Desai?

Desai and his older sister Divya were born in India, lived in Ohio, but later both settled down in Georgia.

Divya Desai told FOX 5 that all her little brother wanted to do was be a police officer.

"His job was everything. When he wasn't working, he was talking to us about his job. He tried being an investigator, but he just didn't like it. He said police officer is how I want to die," Desai said.

Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. Before joining Henry County PD, he worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Dekalb County Police Department. He dedicated 17 years to law enforcement.

Desai said her brother lived a disciplined life, stayed healthy, worked out regularly. She said new workout equipment brought him joy. He was also filled with love for his family, his wife, and his two young children.

Even after his death, Desai helped make the lives of others better. His final act of service was donating his organs - saving 11 lives.