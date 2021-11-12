Expand / Collapse search
'He is a hero after death': Fallen Henry County officer's sister reflects on his life of service

Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai's sister says all he ever wanted to do was become a police officer. 

Divya Desai and her younger brother were born in India, lived in Ohio, but later both settled down in Georgia. 

"His job was everything. When he wasn't working, he was talking to us about his job. He tried being an investigator but he just didn't like it. He said police officer is how I want to die," Desai said. 

She recalled the last phone call she had with her brother. 

"He handed over the phone to wife and in the background, he said tell my sister I love her," she said. 

 About an hour later, Officer Desai was shot when he showed up to a call in McDonough. 

Desai said she and the rest of the family held onto hope for as long as possible.

"They had already told us. They just had to do a few tests before they could finally confirm," she said. "We were going into the hospital every day, waiting for a miracle. Maybe he'll wake up again, even though in the back of our minds we knew he wouldn't wake up." 

Officer Desai dedicated 17 years to law enforcement.

Desai said her brother lived a disciplined life, stayed healthy, worked out regularly. She said new workout equipment brought him joy. 

He was also filled with love, for his family, his wife, and his young children. 

The two boys are now trying to understand why their father is no longer with them. 

"[His son] keeps looking at me and keeps saying, why can't they have helmets? why can't police officers wear helmets? Why can't they be saved?" 

Officer Desai's ambition in life was to serve his community. 

Even in his death, helped save the lives of many. 

"He wanted to donate all his organs. That heart that he worked out so hard for to keep his heart healthy went to somebody else. That is who he is. He is a hero after death," Desai said. 

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe here. 

A funeral procession will be held Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The community is being encouraged to line the following route:

  • Along North Ola Road between Ola High School and Hwy 81
  • Along Highway 81 between North Ola Road and John Frank Ward
  • Along John Frank Ward between Hwy 81 and Lemon Street
  • Along Lemon Street to the entrance of the Henry County Performing Arts Center

Services for Officer Desai will be on Sunday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center located at 37 Lemon Street in McDonough. A viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to start immediately following.

_____

