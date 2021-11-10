Vigil, funeral services for fallen Henry County police officer

article

Services for the Henry County police officer killed in the line of duty were announced on Wednesday.

Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran who was shot while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road, died on Monday about four days after the incident.

A community prayer vigil will be held on Friday at noon led by Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Chief Mark Amerman. That vigil will be held at the Henry County Police Department headquarters located at 110 Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The county’s top law enforcement officers are calling for healing and unity for Officer Desai’s family.

A funeral procession will be held Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The community is being encouraged to line the following route:

Along North Ola Road between Ola High School and Hwy 81

Along Highway 81 between North Ola Road and John Frank Ward

Along John Frank Ward between Hwy 81 and Lemon Street

Along Lemon Street to the entrance of the Henry County Performing Arts Center

Services for Officer Desai will be on Sunday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center located at 37 Lemon Street in McDonough. A viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to start immediately following.

Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. Prior to joining Henry County PD, he worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department.

The 38-year-old officer was married and has two small children, police said.

Donations to Desai's family can be made to the Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund via $Wings4Warriors on CashApp. Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department located at 108 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough and through the GoFundMe app.

