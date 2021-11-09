Suspect in Georgia officer's slaying takes own life, police say

The Henry County Police Department said the man suspected of killing an officer took his own life after authorities located him in Riverdale Tuesday evening.

Police had accused the suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, of shooting Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran. Desai was shot while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road.

Officer Desai died on Monday about four days after the incident.

Authorities had previously raised the reward for information leading to Jacksons' arrest to $60,000. Police released new photos of Jackson taken from Desai's body camera.

A SWAT standoff ended in the 6700 block of Church Street in Riverdale after Georgia State Patrol, Henry County Sheriff's Office, and Clayton County police responded to the scene.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Law enforcement was seen in tactical gear as they surrounded an apartment complex in 6700 block of Church Street in Riverdale.

Broken apartments windows were spotted on the scene.

Windows were seen blown out at an apartment complex where multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At a news conference late Tuesday night, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said, "We were able to bring this matter to closure without injuries to any citizens or any officers."

Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman told reporters, "The Clayton County Police Department SWAT Team was called in to clear the residence. Mr. Jackson was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is deceased."

On Tuesday morning, authorities announced the reward for information leading to Jackson's arrest had doubled to $60,000. Police released photos of Jackson taken from Desai's body camera.

The Henry County Police Department shared images of a shooting suspect pulled from the body camera of Officer Paramhans Desai. (Henry County Police Department)

Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. Prior to joining Henry County PD, he worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Dekalb County Police Department.

The Henry County Police Department said 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was shot by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road in McDonough. (Provided by Henry County Police Department)

Donations to Desai's family can be made to the Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund via $Wings4Warriors on CashApp. Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department located at 108 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

Desai's family also established a GoFundMe.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

