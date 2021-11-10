Procession, funeral planned for fallen Jackson County deputy

Tributes continued to pour in for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy who died from the wounds she received while responding to a domestic dispute. The sheriff's office set up a makeshift memorial and plan to hold a funeral procession for her next Monday.

Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died Monday afternoon. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Deputy Marshall was shot while responding to a call in Hoschton on Friday.

Deputy Marshall's patrol car was parked in front of the sheriff's office headquarters over the weekend. The community has been leaving flowers, notes, prayers, and other remembrance at the makeshift memorial. Wednesday, Jackson County announced her funeral plans which will be held on Nov. 15.

Law enforcement from around the state will gather at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office located at 555 Stan Evans Drive that morning. They will step off for the nearly 16-mile funeral procession starting at noon. The procession will come down Highway 15 and Highway 11 through downtown Jefferson and turn onto Highway 124 at the roundabout. It will follow Highway 124 until it reaches Highway 53.

A horse-drawn procession will take place from Memorial Park Funeral Home to Free Chapel Church located at 2001 Cherry Drive in Braselton before the 2 p.m. service.

Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund has been set up at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia.

Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp ordered that all flags across the state be flown at half-staff on Nov. 15 to honor Deputy Marshall.

Prior to working for Jackson County, Marshall has worked with the sheriff's offices in Barrow County and Habersham County, and police departments in Winder and Helen.

Donations can be made to the "Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund" at the Northeast Georgia Bank located at 1775 Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson or through an online GoFundMe account.

