Jackson County deputy dies days after shooting, sheriff says

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy wounded on Friday while responding to a domestic dispute died Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. She had previously been listed in critical condition.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Deputy Marshall was shot while responding to a call in Hoschton.

Investigators said deputies responded to a "domestic situation" from a home at 6416 Highway 124 west at 9:20 p.m.

Mangum said Marshall and a second deputy went to the location. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a homeowner asked for help removing a non-resident.

WOMAN KILLED, DEPUTY INJURED IN JACKSON COUNTY SHOOTING

Investigators said deputies met 43-year-old Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham at the Highway 124 address before she allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies. The sheriff's office said the suspect fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff's office said.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

"Please be in prayer for our injured Deputy, the family, along with all the shift and coworkers of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Janis Mangum wrote on Facebook Saturday.

Mangum said donations to the Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund can be made at any Northeast Georgia Bank branch.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS