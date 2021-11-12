Community, law enforcement pray for murdered Henry County officer at vigil

There’s a big hole in the hearts of Henry County law enforcement officers. On Friday afternoon, more than a hundred officers and members of the community gathered to pray in memory of Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai.

"Father, we ask you to we lift up this precious family to you today," prayed Pastor John Anderson at the vigil outside of Henry County police headquarters. "So many of our hearts are broken. As we pray for them, father we ask in the midst of the tragedy in the midst of the pain, and in the midst of tears that we would see your hand at work."

Mourners piled flowers onto Desai’s cruiser. His widow was overcome with grief as one of his little boys put his hands on his dad’s picture.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Jackson shot Officer Desai while he was responding to a domestic dispute call. Desai died days later at Grady Memorial Hospital. A day later, and after a four-day manhunt police say Jackson turned the gun on himself after they found him.

The Henry County Police Department said 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was shot by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road in McDonough. (Provided by Henry County Police Department)

"It’s challenging right now, quite frankly, not to be angry," said Henry Co. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. "As we exit the storm that we’re in, let us come together to be even stronger as a county, stronger as a community, and be there for Officer Desai‘s family."

On Friday afternoon, more then $308,000 had been raised for Desai’s family on GoFundMe.

"Things like this [prayer vigil] like this really help, knowing that they continue to be remembered," said Alex Maddox.

She would know.

She lost her husband, Locust Grove patrolman Chase Maddox when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018.

She came out to show the Desais they’re not alone in this.

"Remember the kids, remember the wife," Maddox said. "When you get down on your knees at night just pray for them and you know give them the strength to keep going, continue to say their names, continue to love them."

Desai’s funeral service is scheduled for Sunday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. His former colleagues at the police department have asked the public to line the procession route as a show of support.