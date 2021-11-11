Expand / Collapse search
Two charged with helping Henry County officer's killer avoid capture

Henry County
Two charged in connection to Henry County officer shooting

Authorities say two woman are accused of helping the person responsible for shooting and killing a Henry County police officer avoid capture.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement officials have announced the arrests of two women who they say helped deceased murder suspect 22-year-old Jordan Jackson avoid capture, after he shot and killed a Henry County police officer.  

Jackson was wanted for shooting Officer Paramhans Desai, who later died as a result of his injuries. Law enforcement tracked Jackson to an apartment in Riverdale Tuesday night. Police say he took his own life

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett shared body cam video, which captured disturbing comments made by one of the suspects at the Henry County Jail following her arrest.

"One of these individuals when they were in custody, when they walked into our jail yelled out 'F the pigs. F the officer. F his kids and F all you all.' Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. You are where you are supposed to be," the sheriff told FOX 5.

PARAMHANS DESAI AND JORDAN JACKSON

The Henry County Police Department said the man suspected of killing an officer, was located in Riverdale Tuesday evening. The suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, is accused of shooting Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran.

VIGIL AND FUNERAL SERVICES ANNOUNCED FOR HENRY COUNTY OFFICER

Kaitlyn Nicole Finley is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and drug possession.
Madison Rose Troy is charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

The sheriff didn't detail how the suspects helped Jackson while he was on the run, but said more arrests are expected.

"If you have anything to do in the killing of Officer Desai, we are coming for you," said Sheriff Scandrett.