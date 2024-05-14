Man who ran drug distribution network from Georgia prison pleads guilty

Christopher David Johnson, aged 46, has pled guilty to federal drug charges in U.S. District Court, facing a potential life sentence. Johnson, who led a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network, was already incarcerated in Georgia when he managed the operation that extended into Southwest Virginia.

Johnson admitted guilt to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The court documents reveal that he could receive a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.

The investigation uncovered that Johnson, using multiple cell phones, orchestrated the drug trafficking operations from his prison cell. He worked in collaboration with several individuals, including Michael Paul Brown, who also received a 15-year prison sentence last week for his involvement in the conspiracy.

The network, under Johnson’s direction, trafficked multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and text messaging to manage drug pricing, quantities, recruitment, sales, and deliveries.

This case was announced by United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division. The investigation was a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies across Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia, including both Bristol Police Departments, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Corey Hall and Whit Pierce are leading the prosecution of the case.