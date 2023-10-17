Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak, Falcons' player Kroy Biermann forced to sell home

article

Original "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kim Zolciak, 45, and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, 38, are going through a nasty divorce and are trying to sell their Georgia mansion in Milton, according to TMZ.

Zolciak and Biermann purchased the house in 2012 for $880,000. They are now hoping to get $6M for the golf-course home. Hopefully, before it goes into foreclosure next month.

The house has 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an arcade, bar, 500-bottle wine cellar, private massage room, movie theater and gym. There's also a pool, basketball court and 6-car garage.

According to Zillow, the house was originally offered for $3.2 million, but the price was increased to $6 million on Monday.

The couple's financial struggles have been no secret. Biermann reportedly requested an emergency hearing in August to request permission to try and sell the home on the 18th Fairway. He claimed that he and Kim were being forced to sell personal belongings to repay their debts. According to Zolciak, Biermann has a serious gambling addiction and the couple owes more than $1 million to the IRS.

Zolciak and Biermann married Nov. 11, 2011, and have 4 children. They initially announced plans to divorce in May but called it off in July. Biermann filed for divorce again in August.

Zolciak has recently joined the revival of VH1's "The Surreal Life." She joins Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Johnny Weir, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis and Josie Canseco, who are all holed up in a house in Colombia.