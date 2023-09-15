Music Midtown rocks Piedmont Park this weekend

It will be a busy weekend in and around Piedmont Park as Music Midtown is back. More than 30 artists will take four different stages between Friday and Sunday.

Names like Yung Gravy, Pink, Pitbull and Billie Eilish will take the stage. "It's going to be overwhelming. Billie's fan base is pretty hectic," said Jennielee Tapia, who traveled to Atlanta just to see Billie Eilish.

Amy Sheridan is a huge Pink fan and said there's no way she would have missed her Friday night performance. "She's the only reason we're here."

As festival-goers crowd Piedmont Park, Ohio-based nonprofit This Must Be The Place is offering naloxone which reverses opioid overdoses. "I think it's a great idea," said Shenika Cullins, an Atlanta resident walking by Piedmont Park with her family on Friday.

Atlanta Police says to expect traffic, urges people to plan ahead, and says to consider using rideshare services or public transportation. It's also reminding people to be mindful of its Clean Car Campaign by not leaving firearms or other valuables in unattended vehicles.

APD says if you see anything suspicious, you should report it to police.