Music Midtown, Midnight Market, Japanfest and more: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

If watching P!nk soar through the sky is on your bucket list, this is the weekend to check it off. We'll show you how you can get tickets to that insane show, free salsa lessons, access to a roller skating rink and so much more. Here's a taste of the fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Imagine Festival 2023

Kingston Downs; 0 Gore Springs Road SE, Rome

Sept. 14-17

Calling all EDM fans, the Imagine Music Festival is back with some of your favorite DJs, artists and groups. If you come Saturday or Sunday, bring your bathing suit. We hear there's an epic pool party planned with some more famous guests. Learn more.

Music Midtown

Piedmont Park

Sept. 15-17

It's one of Atlanta's biggest music festivals, and it's finally here. Where else but Music Midtown could you see P!nk, Billie Eilish, Lil Baby and Guns N' Roses all performing at the same event? FOX 5 Atlanta put together everything you need to know to plan for the weekend.

Midnight Market

Atlantic Station - Pinnacle Lot; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. Sept. 15-16

Do you love to eat, drink and dance? Get a group of friends to hit the Midnight Market with you this weekend. This 21 and up event features over 30 food vendors and food trucks, free roller skating, games and other activities, plus a live DJ all night long. Learn more.

Black Panther: Live in Concert with ASO

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. Sept. 15

7 p.m. Sept. 16

3 p.m. Sept. 17

T'Challa vs. Killmonger, who will win? The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is helping the two battle it out in an epic performance of Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar®-winning score. It's the same music that made you laugh and cry in theaters in 2018. Now, you'll get a chance to feel it live at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Learn more.

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Kirkwood; 1963 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Ste R105, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 15

Pinkies up when you sip at the Kirkwood Wine Stroll this Friday. There are over 100 wines to sample, over 50 pouring stations to get them from, three stages featuring live music and every restaurant in the neighborhood will be open. Sounds like a great date night to us, but tickets are selling out quickly! Learn more.

Placita Latina Salsa on the Square

Decatur Square

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 16

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to be swept off your feet. There will be live performances, plenty of food, merchandise vendors and even mini dance lessons so you can get out on the dance floor with your sweetie, or meet someone new. Learn more.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 17

It's game time! The Green Bay Packers are coming to Atlanta. Can our boys hold the line? Tickets are still selling here.

Japanfest

Gas South Convention Center; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Sept. 16-17

Experience and celebrate Japanese culture at the Gas South Convention Center. You'll learn about the traditions of Japan, including how to create a Bonsai, and what it feels like to wield a sword like a real-life Samurai. Tickets are $16 if you purchase ahead of time, or $20 if you buy them at the door. Learn more.

Circus Delman comes to Atlanta

Greenbriar Mall; 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Atlanta

Showing now until Sept. 18

The big top is in town and offering one free ticket for a child 12 or under with the purchase of one adult general admission ticket. You can find that deal here.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE

Until Sept. 29

Allow yourself to get swallowed up in the world of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. We're talking about virtual reality, sensory rooms, galleries and so much more featuring his most famous works, and even some you may have never seen before. This could be the perfect date night for two creative souls, or just a great way to get out of the house. Tickets are available here. You can even book a relaxing yoga session, just click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

