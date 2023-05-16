Music Midtown 2023: Lineup, ticket information, and more

article

One of Atlanta's biggest music festivals is back and is bringing to the city P!nk, Billie Eilish, and more.

Music Midtown, the annual music festival hosted at Piedmont Park, released its 2023 lineup Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated festival, set for Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 is headlined by some of the most famous names in pop, rock, and rap.

The festival features a lineup of more than 40 bands and artists spanning all types of genres across its stages.

Pop music icon P!nk and Australian DJ Flume will headline the first night, followed by Gen Z Grammy-winner Billie Eilish and indie rockers The 1975 Saturday. Finishing the festival will be Los Angeles rock legends Guns N' Roses and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

Established in 1994, the Atlanta-based festival will be celebrating 29 years of music and fun.

The festival was canceled last year over after organizers said there were "circumstances beyond our control."

While organizers did not specifically say the reason behind the cancelation, Billboard reported industry sources connecting the cancelation to Georgia's "Safe Carry Protection Act." The 2014 law allows guns on government land and in government buildings, with some exceptions.

Presale tickets begin Thursday at 10 a.m. with three-day general admission starting at $350. One-day tickets will start at around $200 each.

Music lovers also have the option to choose from general admission plus, VIP, and Super VIP tickets.

You can sign up for the presale on the festival's website.

The full lineup is below:

Music Midtown 2023 lineup

FRIDAY

P!nk

Flume

Pitbull

J.I.D.

Skaiwater

Leah Kate

SATURDAY

Billie Eilish

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Niall Horan

Yung Gravy

Destroy Lonely

Louis the Child

Fletcher

Lizzy McAlpine

The Midnight

The Rose

Maude Latour

Sueco

Upsahl

Sarah Kinsley

The Moss

Calder Allen

Ed Rox

SUNDAY