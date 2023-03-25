Atlanta music exec Claybourne Evans Jr. has died

article

A well-known figure in the Atlanta music scene has died, according to a social media post on Thursday.

Claybourne Evans Jr., CEO of Rubicon Brand Management and VP of Grand Hustle Records, represented such stars as T.I., Lil Duval, Travis Schott and DJ MLK.

Evans reportedly suffered a stroke at his home on March 8, according to various media reports. According to the social media post, he "fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully surrounded by close family and friends."

Evans was known for promoting young talent and providing opportunities for up-and-coming artists.

Many celebrities, including T.I., Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, 2Chainz, Mike Emps, DjNasty, Big Boi, and Lil Duval have been paying their respects to Evans on social media.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



