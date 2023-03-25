Halle Bailey surprises Atlanta teen filmmaker with The Little Mermaid world premiere tickets

One Atlanta teen is headed 'Under the Sea' this spring as a special guest of Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey.

Bailey, who plays the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' and is also an Atlanta-native, surprised two aspiring teen filmmakers with tickets to her world premiere in Hollywood during the Disney Dreamers Academy Friday.

Dylan Jones of Atlanta and Madison Henderson of Los Angeles were just two of 100 Black teenagers from underrepresented communities across the country who handpicked to be part of a cohort of young, future professionals who not only received a free trip to Disney World, but also access to a variety of career workshops, as well as a celebrity mentor currently working in their fields of interest. The program is designed to allow young people the freedom to explore their dreams and be exposed to other career options.

"We had thousands and thousands of applicants. We had to compile it down to 100 – and how hard is that?" said Disney Dreamers Academy Executive Champion Tracey Powell. "Just think about what they want to be: neurosurgeons, poets, lawyers, doctors – we have everything here. We want to be able to just introduce them to different types of careers to be able to mentor them."

Jones and Henderson thought they were in a movie production training session rehearsing lines for the academy when Bailey burst into the room with the exciting news.

"Repeat after me: We'll be on the red carpet together in Hollywood attending the world premiere of Disney's live action ‘[The] Little Mermaid’," she led the star-struck teens to say on-camera. "It's true, you're coming as my guests!"

Jones' mouth flung open once he realized what was happening.

Disney Dreamers Academy students and aspiring filmmakers Madison Henderson and Dylan Jones react with surprise when they learn "The Little Mermaid'' star Halle Bailey made an unexpected appearance at Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

"I forgot how to breathe for a second," he told the cameras once the star was gone.

The teen said he had never been to Disney World and was appreciative of the entire experience. Getting a hug from the decorated star and the chance to accompany her to the premiere of her upcoming film as a hopeful filmmaker himself, were just the whipped cream and cherry on top.

"I think it's going to be so fun for them to go to the premiere. I mean, world premieres in general are such a fun experience," Bailey said. "The carpet, the people that you see. I'm nervous. I'm excited. I have all the feels, so I know that they do too."

Bailey is one of several celebrities who surprised the 100 teens this weekend. Music producer Questlove, R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. and plenty of other TV and movie stars served as speakers and mentors.

"I'm just honored to watch them accomplish their dreams, and I'm here to try my best to help and facilitate in any way I can," Bailey said.

The Little Mermaid officially hits theaters nationwide May 26.