Lineup announced for ONE Musicfest, fall's hottest music festival in Piedmont Park

ONE Musicfest returns to Atlanta for two days of non-stop music.

The urban music festival draws thousands of people, with their numbers increasing every year.

This time, the concerts will take place Oct. 28 and 29 in Piedmont Park with limited Early Bird and VIP packages now available via www.onemusicfest.com.

Concert-goers may look forward to a variety of mainstream artists including:

Kendrick Lamar

Janet Jackson

Megan Thee Stallion

Brent Faiyaz

Tems

Kodak Black

Bryson Tiller

Keyshia Cole

Key Glock

Coi Leray

The-Dream

Smino

Chief Keef

Fabolous

Jadakiss

Tink

Coco Jones

Plies

El DeBarge

Durand Bernarr

Danielle Ponder

Jozzy

Libianca

And surprise special guests

Plus, attendees may also look forward to the 50 years of Hip Hop Celebration & Stage featuring:

Nelly

KRS-One

8ball & MJG

DJ Quik

DJ Drama w/ T.I. – Fat Joe – Waka Flocka – Too Short & more

Uncle Luke

Big Daddy Kane

Goodie Mob

Trina

Greg Street

Ed Lover

Nice & Smooth

Brand Nubian

Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz

Yo-Yo

Project Pat

Black Sheep

Kid Capri

The Lady of Rage

Chubb Rock

DJ Jelly

Mr. Collipark

DJ Toomp

And more!

ONE Musicfest continues its years of philanthropy in Atlanta by making a large donation to Piedmont Park, as well as benefiting the economic impact of the city of Atlanta by holding the event, to begin with.