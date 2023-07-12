Lineup announced for ONE Musicfest, fall's hottest music festival in Piedmont Park
ATLANTA - ONE Musicfest returns to Atlanta for two days of non-stop music.
The urban music festival draws thousands of people, with their numbers increasing every year.
This time, the concerts will take place Oct. 28 and 29 in Piedmont Park with limited Early Bird and VIP packages now available via www.onemusicfest.com.
Concert-goers may look forward to a variety of mainstream artists including:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Janet Jackson
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tems
- Kodak Black
- Bryson Tiller
- Keyshia Cole
- Key Glock
- Coi Leray
- The-Dream
- Smino
- Chief Keef
- Fabolous
- Jadakiss
- Tink
- Coco Jones
- Plies
- El DeBarge
- Durand Bernarr
- Danielle Ponder
- Jozzy
- Libianca
- And surprise special guests
Plus, attendees may also look forward to the 50 years of Hip Hop Celebration & Stage featuring:
- Nelly
- KRS-One
- 8ball & MJG
- DJ Quik
- DJ Drama w/ T.I. – Fat Joe – Waka Flocka – Too Short & more
- Uncle Luke
- Big Daddy Kane
- Goodie Mob
- Trina
- Greg Street
- Ed Lover
- Nice & Smooth
- Brand Nubian
- Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz
- Yo-Yo
- Project Pat
- Black Sheep
- Kid Capri
- The Lady of Rage
- Chubb Rock
- DJ Jelly
- Mr. Collipark
- DJ Toomp
- And more!
ONE Musicfest continues its years of philanthropy in Atlanta by making a large donation to Piedmont Park, as well as benefiting the economic impact of the city of Atlanta by holding the event, to begin with.